A child has died at Ponsonby Intermediate school in central Auckland.

A child has died at Ponsonby Intermediate school in central Auckland.

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Tangoio Settlement Road which happened about 2.10pm.

A Police spokesperson confirmed contractors are enroute to clear the road which is blocked.

Detours are currently in place.

There were no serious injuries reported.