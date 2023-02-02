Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Cranked Cycles: Napier bike shop in liquidation, owing $237,000

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Cranked Cycles in Napier is closing down. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cranked Cycles in Napier is closing down. Photo / Warren Buckland

A long-running Napier bike shop has gone into liquidation, owing $237,000 to its creditors, which include staff members.

Cranked Cycles, in Munroe St in the city’s CBD, has been operating since 2005, selling bikes, parts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today