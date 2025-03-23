“I’ve got what Wairoa needs and that’s background knowledge, a good relationship with the previous government and the current coalition.

“We are pumping above our station at the moment and we need to keep that up,” Little said.

“I have a wonderful deputy mayor in Denise Eaglesome-Karekare and with the right elected members around the table we will get things done.”

He said a mayor never knew how many terms they would serve.

“The future role is not yours, you have to earn it. Anyone can stand for mayor.”

Little said flood mitigation was high on his list. “There’s still a lot of work to do and I also want to make sure Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working toward what our community wants and needs.

“Roading is another big issue for the region, and we are working closely with NZTA. Once we sort out our roads it will help the entire East Coast.

“I think there is some exciting and innovative stuff coming our way including tourism ideas.

“We haven’t begun to explore ways to build on Rocket Lab being in our region.”

Drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater are also high on the mayor’s list.

“People are still hurting here. Businesses have been through a tough time. I want to get Wairoa back on its feet, help attract more businesses and support existing ones.”

He said if elected he knows it will be a busy term.

“I’m lucky my family is so supportive, especially my wife.

“I’m a full-time mayor. I don’t even turn my phone off when I go on holiday. I just don’t switch off.”

Little says he hates campaigning.

“It’s just not me. I would say to anyone standing in elections to keep it clean. I believe in that.”

