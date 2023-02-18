Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Craig Cooper: Napier needs ‘rogue’ politicians more than ever

Craig Cooper
By
3 mins to read
The flooded Tutaekuri River at Taradale. Photo / Photography by Corena

The flooded Tutaekuri River at Taradale. Photo / Photography by Corena

OPINION: Napier needs more rogue politicians.

Deputy mayor Annette Brosnan boldly declared on Facebook on Friday ‘I’m sorry, I’m going rouge’.

She meant rogue, of course, and corrected this in a later post.

It’s difficult

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today