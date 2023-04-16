Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Craig Cooper: Expensive coffin? May as well toss $1000 on a fire.

Craig Cooper
By
4 mins to read
Coffins come in all shapes and sizes, and costs. Craig Cooper would like to be buried in a cardboard box. Photo / Rachel Rose

Coffins come in all shapes and sizes, and costs. Craig Cooper would like to be buried in a cardboard box. Photo / Rachel Rose

Buying a second hand coffin lifts the lid on a life-sized Pandora’s box of questions.

Second hand goods don’t faze me.

Although there are some personal items I draw the line at purchasing second hand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today