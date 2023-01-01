Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Craig Cooper: As I realised I could drown, nothing was peaceful

Craig Cooper
By
4 mins to read
I would have become a classic drowning statistic - male, middle-aged, venturing unsafely out of my comfort zone, writes Craig Cooper. Photo / NZME

I would have become a classic drowning statistic - male, middle-aged, venturing unsafely out of my comfort zone, writes Craig Cooper. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

One summer, I nearly drowned.

It was not peaceful.

It did not feel like it was going to be a good way to go.

I would have become a classic drowning statistic - male,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today