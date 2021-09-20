Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cox Plate bound? Hawke's Bay gets ready for the big ones in Australia

Doug Laing
By
5 mins to read
Rails-runner Callsign Mav wins the Tarzino Trophy race in the John Bary stable Stead-family colours made famous in Sasanof's 1916 win in the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Ian Cooper

Rails-runner Callsign Mav wins the Tarzino Trophy race in the John Bary stable Stead-family colours made famous in Sasanof's 1916 win in the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay could have a runner in one of the world's richest horse races after Hastings-trained Callsign Mav won the Hawke's Bay Spring Racing Carnival's opening-day feature for a second year in a row.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today