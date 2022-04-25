Hawke's Bay had 199 cases of Covid 19 on Anzac Day, up slightly from 187 cases on Sunday.

Hawke's Bay has reported another Covid related death, bringing the epidemic death toll in the region to 12.

97.2 per cent of the eligible population have had their first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination, 95.6 per cent a second dose and 69.9 per cent have had their booster shot.

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 11 people hospitalised with the virus in Hawke's Bay.

Nationally, 10 people had died with Covid-19 and there were 5690 new cases of the virus in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

The 10 deaths include people who have died over the past three days.

Of the 10, one was from Auckland, one from Counties Manukau, two from Waikato, one from Hawke's Bay, one from MidCentral, one from Whanganui, one from the Wairarapa, one from Canterbury and one from Southern.