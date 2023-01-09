Covid cases ‘starting to decrease’ after Christmas peak in Hawke’s Bay

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) are available for free and people are reminded to continue testing if they have symptoms. Photo / NZME

Covid cases which peaked around the Christmas period in Hawke’s Bay have started to decrease after reaching a near five-month high.

However, health experts say “it is too early to determine if this downward trend will continue and it is important people remain vigilant”.

That includes continuing to test if you have symptoms and to isolate for seven days if you catch the virus.

There were 93 new Covid cases reported on Monday across Hawke’s Bay, 86 reported on Sunday, and 136 reported on Saturday.

There were also 28 people in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with Covid as of Monday.

The average over the past seven days was 126 new daily cases - a figure which has dropped since the Christmas period.

For the seven days to December 19, the average number of new daily cases reached 185, which was a record high since the start of August.

Hawke’s Bay Public Health Service acting clinical director Dr Bridget Wilson said it was too early to say whether a downward trend in cases would continue.

“The reported Covid-19 numbers in Hawke’s Bay are starting to decrease from an apparent peak in late December, however, it is too early to determine if this downward trend will continue and it is important people remain vigilant.

“We continue to encourage people to test for Covid-19 if they develop cold and flu symptoms.

“It’s equally important to report your result online through mycovidrecord.health.nz .”

People are also encouraged to stay up to date with their boosters and vaccinations to help protect against Covid.

You can get free rapid antigen tests (RATs) from a range of locations, including some pharmacies. Go to requestrats.covid19.health.nz to order free RAT tests.

Daily case numbers shared by Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay cover the 24-hour period to 11.59pm the previous day.