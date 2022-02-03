Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell is urging people to be kind in these uncertain times. Photo / Supplied

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell is urging people to be kind in these uncertain times. Photo / Supplied

Hertaunga Women's Centre is urging people to be mindful of women and families who financially live week to week, when stocking up on extra groceries and supplies.

Centre manager Amanda Meynell said the current trend of stocking up in preparation for possible shortages was leaving supermarket shelves in Hawke's Bay depleted, and out of everyday supplies including bread and pasta.

She said the centre worked with women experiencing poverty and was "acutely aware" of what it could mean for women and families, at this time.

"Many who have no savings cannot stock up, and only buy week by week as their budgets allow.

"Many women only shop once a week, relying on lifts to the supermarket, and cannot go back again if the items are not in stock that day."

She asked everyone to think of others during this time of uncertainty.

"Many women we support live week to week financially and don't have the financial resources to stock up on food, nappies, baby formula and other essential items in advance.

"It can be even more anxiety-provoking during an already stressful time to go to the supermarket and not be able to purchase the items that you need to support your family each week because the shelves are cleared out.

"Let's please look out for and support each other."

The centre would continue to remain open and all women regardless of their vaccination status were welcome to visit it.

If you do pop into the centre, the following requirements are in place: Please use the QR Code or sign in on entry, 1 metre distancing is to be maintained at all times, masks must be worn at all times, there is a limit of one person at a time in public toilet facilities, and basic hygiene practices are to be maintained.

The centre started in 1921 and it offers confidential, non-judgemental support in the form of fun social groups and services such as counselling and legal advice.