Covid swab testing at Hastings health Centre. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has 435 number of new Covid cases, and 8 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health announced 17,522 community cases of Covid on Monday.

The Ministry said care needed to be taken when interpreting daily reported cases, which were expected to continue to fluctuate.

The number of cases and hospitalisations was a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted, stated the Ministry.

Being boosted greatly reduces the chances of getting severely ill and requiring hospital-level care if you contract COVID-19.

Boosters offer a high level of protection against Omicron, so if it has been three months or more since your second dose of the vaccine, please get your booster.

Yesterday, there were 5,697 booster doses administered.