Napier's no appointment Covid testing site packed up early on Sunday, due to the rain. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has five new cases of Covid 19 on Monday, taking the Long Weekend total to 16.

The origins of a case announced by the Ministry of Health remain under investigation.

Four other suspected Omicron cases were announced by the Hawke's Bay DHB and were not included in MOH numbers on Monday.

The cases are from a Te Mata School cluster. The school remains open after the outbreak and is working closely with the DHB and Ministry of Education.

Nationally, there were 188 new community cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced.

On Sunday, five cases were announced in Hawke's Bay.

One had been linked to a previously reported case and the other four remain under investigation. There were 208 cases announced nationally on Sunday.

Six Hawke's Bay cases were announced on Saturday.

Saturday's 243 new community Covid-19 cases was the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The record had been 222 daily community cases on November 16 last year at the height of the Delta outbreak.

Hawke's Bay's most recent locations of interest (LOI) resulting in close contacts remain two Air NZ flights:

- Flight NZ5002 6.15am Napier to Auckland on January 26

- Flight NZ8029 5.45pm Auckland to Napier on January 27

Close contacts are advised to self-isolate, test immediately and then again on day 5 after exposure.

The last community-based LOI in Hawke's Bay were Carl's Jr Hastings on January 28 and Hawke's Bay Airport Napier on January 26. These were not close contacts.

So far, 97 per cent of eligible Hawke's Bay residents have had one vaccination and 94 per cent have had two.

A person who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 is no longer in Hawke's Bay Hospital and is understood to have recovered.

On Saturday, there were 48,947 booster doses administered, taking the total to date to 1,561,837. Also, 4807 paediatric doses were given on Saturday, bringing the total to 197,471.

Need to book a test?

Hastings Health Centre, call 06 281 2644 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday, to book an appointment.

The Doctors Napier, call 0800 837 819 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Sunday, to book an appointment.

Queen Street Practice Wairoa, call 06 838 8333, Monday to Sunday, to book an appointment.

Takapau Health Centre, call 06 855 8376 11:30am to 12 noon, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday.