Covid 19 omicron outbreak: 273 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday

There are 273 new community cases of Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday. Photo NZME

It has been another record day for new community cases of Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay with 273 on Wednesday.

The previous record number of new cases in a single day for Hawke's Bay was 168 on Tuesday.

The latest vaccination rates in the Hawke's Bay DHB area according to the Ministry of Health are 97.2 per cent first dose, 95.2 per cent have their second dose and 71.1 per cent have their booster.

There is one hospitalisation in Hawke's Bay.

Nationwide there are 22152 new cases and 405 total hospitalisations, 10 of those in intensive care.