Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 omicron outbreak: 17 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay

Covid testing at Caernarvon Drive/Swansea Road. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

Hawke's Bay has 17 new cases of Covid and no new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health announced the update along with a new record 1929 of Covid cases nationally on Friday.

Seventy three people are in hospital with the virus today - one in ICU or HDU. The average age of patients with Covid-19 is 57.

Eighteen new Covid cases have been detected at the border.

Yesterday, there were 1573 community cases of the virus, with the majority (1140) being in Auckland.

