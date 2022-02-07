Te Mata School has identified 55 children as close contacts of a Covid-positive case. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Havelock North primary school principal is assuring parents the school is well-prepared should further Covid cases arise, with the news 55 children have been listed as close contacts of a Covid-positive case.

Te Mata School principal Patrice O'Connor told Hawke's Bay Today the school was taking all necessary precautions, after four cases of Covid were confirmed at the school over the weekend.

O'Connor said the school was working with the Ministry of Health in terms of identification and testing of close contacts, and the school would remain open for on-site learning for those not impacted.

She said 55 children, and three staff members had been identified as close contacts, and were all isolating and would be tested on Tuesday.

There are 550 students at the school.

"We were notified on Monday morning by parents that their children had been confirmed as Covid cases. They did everything right and let us know as soon as they knew.

"Of the four cases, two of the kids had no symptoms, and the other two had only very mild symptoms of a cough and a bit of a cold.

"So we are ensuring that any child who has even the slightest symptoms is sent home."

She said as soon as the school found out, they set about working with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education about next steps.

"We identified the classes, days and circumstances. The classes were well-ventilated, the children were wearing masks.

"The children identified as close contacts were reasonably well-contained, and in one particular hub."

O'Connor said the school was following all Ministry guidelines, but was also taking extra-precautions to prevent the further spread of Covid.

"We have a classroom of siblings, in the likelihood of it spreading, we have a bubbles of children with different break times.

"For any children isolating, and those choosing to remain off-site we have pastoral care, and digital learning as well as hard packs which can be delivered."

The school was also undertaking extra cleaning precautions, over and above those suggested by the Ministry of Health.

"I also contacted principals of other schools and let them know."

She said the parents' had been "absolutely outstanding" and that she had received emails and texts from schools and parents offering and sending support.

"We have got this, we have systems in place and an excellent team."

There is a pop-up testing station open today from 10am to 3pm at Splash Planet for those identified as close contacts.

The Hawke's Bay DHB said the cases were being treated as if they were the Omicron variant of Covid.



Hawke's Bay DHB was working closely with the school and Ministry of Education to provide further information.

According to the Ministry of Health 32 per cent of the Hawke's Bay's eligible population aged 5 to 11 is partially vaccinated.

That's 5638 children out of 17,749 who have received one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The DHB said anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

If you are unsure if you should get tested, contact Healthline anytime for free advice about whether you need to get tested on 0800 358 5453.

Where do I get tested?

Ring one of the numbers below to book a test, or ring your doctor.

Napier: 0800 TEST 19 (8378 19)

Hastings: 06 281 2644

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke's Bay: 0800 858 672