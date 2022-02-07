Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'We got this' - 55 children close contacts at Te Mata School

4 minutes to read
Te Mata School has identified 55 children as close contacts of a Covid-positive case. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata School has identified 55 children as close contacts of a Covid-positive case. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

A Havelock North primary school principal is assuring parents the school is well-prepared should further Covid cases arise, with the news 55 children have been listed as close contacts of a Covid-positive case.

Te Mata

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.