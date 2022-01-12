Rod Stewart in 2012 performing as the Mission Estate's first artist to play their twice. Photo / Duncan Brown

New Zealand's tough border restrictions mean Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled his Hawke's Bay show.

The show was part of Sir Rod's New Zealand and Australia The Hits! 2022 tour, which had been postponed because of Covid 19.

Ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions has led to tour being cancelled.

The Last Time Sir Rod Stewart performed in Hawkes Bay was at the Mission Estate in 2012.

The singer, who was set to perform in Hawke's Bay and Dunedin, said he was "absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we'll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed".

The British rock and pop singer was set to play at The Mission Estate in early April, after rescheduling his 2021 concert due to Covid related issues.

"My dear friends, once again I feel we've all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled," Stewart said.

Sadly Sir Rod Stewart wont be jetting into the Napier airport this year, as travel tight travel restriction mean his New Zealand shows are cancelled. Photo / Duncan Brown

Stewart said his thoughts were with his fans' families ''at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season''.

"I look forward to returning to New Zealand as soon as the health situation permits."

Organisers Live Nation Entertainment said the closure of New Zealand's international border to international travellers until after April 30 meant it was impossible to present the New Zealand performances as scheduled.

Ticket holders for the Mission Estate performances are advised that automated refunds will be issued for Mission Concert Club Members to their purchasing credit card.

Ticket holders who purchased through other agencies or travel companies are advised to contact their ''point of purchase''.

A statement said "Live Nation apologises to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by the cancelled dates, and thanks fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented times''.