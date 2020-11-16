Council still warning people away from Napier swim spots – despite fine weather

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has placed public health warning signs around Napier estuary. Photo / Warren Buckland

People are being urged to avoid swimming in Napier following last week's deluge and associated sewage discharge despite warmer weather.

With temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees expected in Napier at the beginning of the week, Hawke's Bay Regional Council is cautioning people against cooling off by taking a dip until water quality test results come back.

Tests are set to be carried out at popular swimming spots across the region today.

HBRC marine and coasts team leader Anna Madarasz-Smith said the final results regarding contamination levels will not be available until Wednesday.

"The flood last week and associated sewage discharge mean that we do not recommend swimming in Napier waterways until testing has indicated the water quality is suitable for swimming again," she said.

The council has applied special status sites around the Napier estuary – advising people not to swim or come in contact with the water.

A meeting between HBRC, Napier City Council and the Public Health Unit will be held tomorrow to discuss the situation further.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said it'll be a warm start to the week for Hawke's Bay, with a north-westerly breeze, which could attract people to Napier swimming spots.

"The days when people might want to swim are the first half of the week, before that front turns to a southerly," he said.

However, Adams said there's also a moderate risk of localised thunderstorms and rainfall.

"There's a chance of a large amount of rain in a very short space of time – and there's a risk of some localised effects from that, however it's not looking anything like what we saw last week," he said.

Tuesday will be fine with a high of 22C in Napier, while a front is expected to move through on Wednesday, bringing light rain and more cloud.

HBRC will also investigate any complaints regarding contamination and pollution of waterways, as well as information about the storm and sewage release following last week's flood.

Updated information regarding the water quality results can be found on the HBRC website or the public can call on 068359200 and ask for the pollution hotline.