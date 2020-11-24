Council imposes early water restrictions

Tararua District Council is imposing water restrictions well ahead of hot,dry weather with alternate day usage.

Tararua District Council is to enforce alternate day water restrictions from Tuesday to help avoid more water shortages as the inevitable hot, dry weather arrives.

The council reminded locals of last summer when the district sizzled under hot, dry conditions and a medium-scale drought was declared.

"This affected our communities in a big way, with the affects still lingering, especially in our rural hinterland. Our farming communities learned valuable lessons last summer and have changed their farming practices.

"They know the hot, dry weather dries up the available feed and reduces farm water supplies, so they are preparing ahead by either making extra feed or buying in, to better withstand the drought. Urban residents need to be prepared too."

Council is taking measures to improve the efficiency and management of the water supply, but it's up to all residents to do their bit.

"We can hide from the situation and hope for rain but, like last summer, it may not come. We all need to be water smart and be aware of how we can help our district."

The council advises resdients to make sure tanks, spas and swimming pools are full.

Covering your pool when not in use, can slash evaporation by 95 per cent.

To ensure gardens survive and thrive, consider installing a catchment system to harvest and store water.

Retailers around Tararua are selling storage tanks, many 1000 litres, but council advises residents to get in now, as demand is sure to rise, unlike the levels in the district's rivers and streams.

Now is also the time to get water blasting done. Don't put them off until the height of summer when water restrictions could put your plans at risk.

And fix dripping taps, the council advises. One drip a second from a leaking tap can add up to about 28 litres a day or 2500 litres every three months, enough to fill a rubbish skip.

Keep an eye out for the council's new district water signs, which will be popping up over the next couple months.