“The Flaxrock Gym has now grown to be an integral part of our daily routines,” the petition says. “It is not just a space for physical well-being, but it is also a community spot where we find support and encouragement.

“Closing the Flaxrock Gym would mean stripping us of our right to a healthy life, especially when alternatives are scarce and expensive.

“We ask the Hastings District Council to consider our plea and recognise the value of Flaxrock Gym in our community. Closure is not the solution. Instead, let’s work together to find ways to keep it open and continue providing accessible fitness to those who need it the most.”

A council spokesperson said the decision had not been made lightly and was part of a widespread spending review aimed at reducing costs.

“After exploring a range of options and consulting with staff, Hastings District Council has made the difficult decision to close the Flaxrock Gym due to operational challenges, very low usage numbers and pressure on council’s finances,” the spokesperson said.

“This financial year, only seven people per day on average have been tagging in to use the gym. That means that, while closing it will result in the loss of $14,000 of revenue a year, it will save approximately $200,000 per year.”

Gym member Tracey Reid said the council’s data could be inaccurate. She frequently failed to tag in because the machine was broken.

“The equipment is outdated but the price was right. Maybe if the gym extended its hours beyond 6am to 5pm, updated some of the equipment and ran more classes, they would have more people.

“It’s another affordable resource taken out of Flaxmere. What’s next? The library? The pools?

“It’s such a shame for it to be closed. I hope someone local picks up the contract and employs local people.”

The council said it was keen to continue the popular kaumātua classes previously run by gym staff.

“We are working with an external provider to deliver them,” the spokesperson said. “This is a more cost-efficient model that’s used at other council facilities. External groups and providers currently using the various spaces will continue as usual.”

Over the next few months, the council will seek formal “expressions of interest” from providers interested in running the gym spaces. The community will be advised of any updates on this process.

The gym was once home to a popular climbing wall, which was closed several years ago because of health and safety concerns.

At the time of writing, 137 people had signed the petition.

