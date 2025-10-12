“I just couldn’t quite believe it, but I’m pleased with everything we’ve done through the campaign, and I felt rewarded and thankful for the support.“

He believes people were ready for a change.

“The council has been heading in a certain direction for quite some time now, with most of the council being the same people for the last six to nine years and I think people were ready for a change.”

The first thing he would do was sit down with the council chief executive Doug Tate to come up with a plan.

“I think that, honestly, the biggest thing is not necessarily the tangibles like the infrastructure, but the connection to the council.

“They just want to feel that the council is just one of them, that it’s part of the community.

“So we will be engaging and listening with the people so they understand exactly what we’re doing and in what direction we’re heading.”

He said he was happy with the elected councillors.

“There’s a good mix of experienced incumbents and new faces who will bring a new dynamic to the table.”

Outgoing Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said people voted for change because of how hard “our world” had been in recent years.

“When you add the economic situation of the country and the impact that had on the cost of doing council business and on our underinvestment in infrastructure and a cyclone that had such a huge impact, it was just getting too big for people to get their heads around,” Walker said.

She said when she saw the results, she was “relieved in some ways”.

“I’m really proud of the positivity, strength and bravery that collectively, as a council over the last nine years, we have come through. We fronted some really big issues and they’ve been part of the election campaign.

“I want to thank everybody in Central Hawke’s Bay who’s been on the journey with us. It’s been such a privilege and the trust they have put in me has been such a joy, and I thank them so much for that. I’m just so proud of it.”

She is looking forward to spending more time with her children and her music.

“My family and I all really love Central Hawke’s Bay and are excited about the freedom to think about and choose what we do next in terms of how we contribute.”

Mayoralty votes

FOLEY, Will 3209

WALKER, Alex (TRUSTED AND PROVEN CHB LEADERSHIP) 1819

Council at large (2 vacancies)

MINEHAN, Gerard (Community First, Always Listening) 3406

ANNAND, Kelly 2481

GORDON, Meg 1528

MCDONALD, Stella 1144

Aramoana-Ruahine General Ward (3 vacancies)

GREER, Jerry 1452

MUGGERIDGE, Brent (Independent) 1356

COLLIN, Simon F.H. 1220

TAYLOR, Kate 1195

Ruataniwha General Ward (3 vacancies)

CHOTE, Todd 1457

BURNE, Pip (Your Voice, Our Community) 1250

LAWRENCE, Kirsty (Independent) 925

GILBERTSON, Tim 766

STUBBS, Graham 684

KENDERDINE, Murray 451

NELSON-SMITH, Jenny 410

REVELL, Ben (Independent) 135

Rautahi Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

NEPE APATU, Amiria 275

HUATA, Te Ata Kura (Toi tū te Tiriti) 136

Māori Ward Poll – Central Hawke’s Bay DC (1 vacancy)

VOTE TO REMOVE THE MĀORI WARD 2944

VOTE TO KEEP THE MĀORI WARD 1931

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.