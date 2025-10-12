“I just couldn’t quite believe it, but I’m pleased with everything we’ve done through the campaign, and I felt rewarded and thankful for the support.“
He believes people were ready for a change.
“The council has been heading in a certain direction for quite some time now, with most of the council being the same people for the last six to nine years and I think people were ready for a change.”
The first thing he would do was sit down with the council chief executive Doug Tate to come up with a plan.
“I think that, honestly, the biggest thing is not necessarily the tangibles like the infrastructure, but the connection to the council.
“They just want to feel that the council is just one of them, that it’s part of the community.
“So we will be engaging and listening with the people so they understand exactly what we’re doing and in what direction we’re heading.”
He said he was happy with the elected councillors.
“There’s a good mix of experienced incumbents and new faces who will bring a new dynamic to the table.”
Outgoing Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said people voted for change because of how hard “our world” had been in recent years.
“When you add the economic situation of the country and the impact that had on the cost of doing council business and on our underinvestment in infrastructure and a cyclone that had such a huge impact, it was just getting too big for people to get their heads around,” Walker said.
She said when she saw the results, she was “relieved in some ways”.
“I’m really proud of the positivity, strength and bravery that collectively, as a council over the last nine years, we have come through. We fronted some really big issues and they’ve been part of the election campaign.
“I want to thank everybody in Central Hawke’s Bay who’s been on the journey with us. It’s been such a privilege and the trust they have put in me has been such a joy, and I thank them so much for that. I’m just so proud of it.”
She is looking forward to spending more time with her children and her music.
“My family and I all really love Central Hawke’s Bay and are excited about the freedom to think about and choose what we do next in terms of how we contribute.”
Mayoralty votes
FOLEY, Will 3209
WALKER, Alex (TRUSTED AND PROVEN CHB LEADERSHIP) 1819
Council at large (2 vacancies)
MINEHAN, Gerard (Community First, Always Listening) 3406
ANNAND, Kelly 2481
GORDON, Meg 1528
MCDONALD, Stella 1144
Aramoana-Ruahine General Ward (3 vacancies)
GREER, Jerry 1452
MUGGERIDGE, Brent (Independent) 1356
COLLIN, Simon F.H. 1220
TAYLOR, Kate 1195
Ruataniwha General Ward (3 vacancies)
CHOTE, Todd 1457
BURNE, Pip (Your Voice, Our Community) 1250
LAWRENCE, Kirsty (Independent) 925
GILBERTSON, Tim 766
STUBBS, Graham 684
KENDERDINE, Murray 451
NELSON-SMITH, Jenny 410
REVELL, Ben (Independent) 135
Rautahi Māori Ward (1 vacancy)
NEPE APATU, Amiria 275
HUATA, Te Ata Kura (Toi tū te Tiriti) 136
Māori Ward Poll – Central Hawke’s Bay DC (1 vacancy)
VOTE TO REMOVE THE MĀORI WARD 2944
VOTE TO KEEP THE MĀORI WARD 1931
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.