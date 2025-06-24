Two couches have been dumped in the Karamu Stream this month.
Glyn Harrison and his 12-year-old daughter Micah aren’t your typical armchair critics.
They prefer to get out and about and enjoy the world.
As they launched their packed canoe from the Riverslea Rd bridge in Hastings last Friday into the Irongate stream, they were off to enjoy some time withMother Nature, and collect some rubbish in the process.
But about 1km down from the Cherry Grove Dairy in Havelock North, they came across something in the Karamu Stream that wasn’t going to fit in any bag – a couch.
“You could dump it at a road end instead. It’s a shame I have to give the latter option, but it’s unfortunately necessary, as it makes the recovery process much easier for those tasked with the cleanup.”
A spokesperson for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said illegal dumping had a significant impact on the environment.
“The costs of removal and proper disposal are also huge. Illegal dumping blocks our drainage network and increases flood risk to people and property and contaminates our environment.
“If there is enough evidence, the council can take enforcement action under the Resource Management Plan, particularly for any discharges.
“Illegal dumping is a serious and persistent problem across Hawke’s Bay, happening week after week.
“It tends to happen in public access areas, including Regional Parks, river access points, open spaces, and our drainage network in semi-rural areas.”
It’s the second time this month a couch has been found in the stream.
Havelock North resident John Clare posted a photo on Facebook of a couch in the stream on June 1.
He told Hawke’s Bay Today it was a hassle to try to remove furniture from the water.
“Fortunately, my neighbour on the other side of the stream pulled it out,” Clare said.