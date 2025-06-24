“It must have been thrown over the bridge or down the riverbank,” Harrison said.

“Most people can’t see it, but we did as we paddled down the Karamū.

“When you get the idea to dump something over the bridge or in the stream, think about how much of a dumb idea it is.”

River runners Glyn Harrison and his family regularly collect rubbish from the Karamu Stream.

Harrison said no dumping was acceptable, but he had a suggestion for how to cushion the blow for authorities when getting rid of furniture.

“You could dump it at a road end instead. It’s a shame I have to give the latter option, but it’s unfortunately necessary, as it makes the recovery process much easier for those tasked with the cleanup.”

A spokesperson for the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said illegal dumping had a significant impact on the environment.

“The costs of removal and proper disposal are also huge. Illegal dumping blocks our drainage network and increases flood risk to people and property and contaminates our environment.

“If there is enough evidence, the council can take enforcement action under the Resource Management Plan, particularly for any discharges.

“Illegal dumping is a serious and persistent problem across Hawke’s Bay, happening week after week.

“It tends to happen in public access areas, including Regional Parks, river access points, open spaces, and our drainage network in semi-rural areas.”

It’s the second time this month a couch has been found in the stream.

Havelock North resident John Clare posted a photo on Facebook of a couch in the stream on June 1.

He told Hawke’s Bay Today it was a hassle to try to remove furniture from the water.

“Fortunately, my neighbour on the other side of the stream pulled it out,” Clare said.

“Because dump fees are based on weight, you need it to dry out. It’s a constant battle pulling rubbish from the stream.”

Harrison, a “Haumoana boy” who now lives in Hastings, says the Karamū Stream is one of Hawke’s Bay’s best-kept secrets.

“You see all kinds of wildlife, then when the sun goes down and reflects off the water, it’s just beautiful. I often think that it makes you feel like part of the land.”

Harrison said when he was 17, he had no regard for the whenua.

“But I’m on a different journey and seeing things through different eyes.”

He urged people to think about their actions.

“If your mates are throwing rubbish around, don’t go with the flow. Say something and hold each other accountable. ”

He is making plans to retrieve the couch over the weekend.

“Then I’ll probably chop it up and take it to the dump.”

Rubbish dumping can be reported to the council 24/7 on its Pollution Hotline – 0800 108 838.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.