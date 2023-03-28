Cornwall Park’s large parrots, Stevie Nicks the corella and Mate the cockatoo, have flown the coop and headed north, and won’t be coming back to the upgraded park aviary.

The Cornwall Park aviary has been a hot topic for many in recent years. However, now the much-anticipated upgrades are well under way, and Hastings District Council (HDC) has announced two of its larger birds will not be returning to the aviary.

Last year, local community members raised concerns about Cornwall Park’s cockatoo Mate and corella Stevie Nicks being kept in the Hastings aviary.

HDC engaged a veterinarian to inspect the birds and their enclosures. Both birds were found to be in good, healthy condition, and were not displaying any destructive behaviour such as plucking their feathers out, which would indicate distress.

In addition, the SPCA visited the birds and also found they were generally well looked after, at the same time supporting the council’s plans to improve the aviary for an enhanced environment.

An HDC spokesperson said the SPCA offered to help find a temporary location for the birds while work was done on the aviary. However, given the fact there had been concerns and the birds thrive on constant companionship, which wasn’t able to be offered at the aviary, it was decided it was in the birds’ best interests to remain at their foster home.

Artist Brandon Blair (aka Crimson Flower) has been on-site putting his own touch of colour on the Cornwall Park upgraded aviary space.

In the middle of 2022, Mate and Stevie Nicks spread their wings and were moved to a foster home in Northland where they will remain, as the Hastings council has been assured they are healthy and happy with their new family.

While the favourite big birds won’t be returning, all the smaller free-flight birds that previously called the aviary home will be returning and will be redistributed across the enclosures, using the enclosures previously occupied by the large parrots.

Currently, the aviary is being upgraded in stages, with the birds moving between the enclosures while this happens, an HDC spokesperson explained.

Upgrades on the aviary which have been in the works since 2019 are well under way after HDC consulted with the community about the future of the aviary as part of a wider consultation on the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan.

A council spokesperson said HDC “got a strong response that people wanted it retained, but with an enhanced environment for the birds”.

Work on the aviary has been on-track so far this year. Unfortunately, during Cyclone Gabrielle, a large branch fell across the southwestern end of the aviary, damaging the mesh structure and destroying the pergola that provided shade over the pedestrian walkway.

The enclosure has been repaired as part of the upgrade, and improvements to the visitor experience at the aviary will be undertaken when time and resources allow.

The council is still hoping to complete the work in April this year - the aviary still needs landscaping, the repair and replacement of the enclosure mesh, painting and completion of the mural.

The upgrade and enhancements are being undertaken using guidance from Massey University.