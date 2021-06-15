Container truck hits tree and rolls on Hawke's Bay's State Highway 51

Traffic was delayed along SH51 for most of Tuesday afternoon after a truck roll blocked the southbound lane. Photo / Warren Buckland

The southern beachfront State Highway 51 approach to Napier was closed for more than 2 hours today after a truck and trailer left the road and overturned.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm, and found the large southbound truck, which had been carrying a shipping container had crashed through the wire barrier on the seaward side of the road and come to rest on its side between two trees, about 1.7km south of the highway's intersection with Marine Pde and Ellison St.

The driver received only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A salvage crew with two Diack Bros cranes arrived about an hour after the crash to start work lifting the cab, which was overturned on the seaward reserve, and the trailer which straddled most of the seaward lane, with the container also on the road.

Police closed the road until the completion of the salvage, diverting traffic through Ellison St, Te Awa Ave and Awatoto Rd.

