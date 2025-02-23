A construction company has been appointed to complete the half-finished Raffles Apartments project on the edge of the Napier CBD – amid an ongoing receivership process and the death of the developer.
Developer Malcolm Herbert was behind the project to build 30 units in a four-storey building in Raffles St. He died of natural causes in early February.
The half-completed project has been at a standstill since his construction company, Herbert Construction Ltd, went into liquidation in September.
Thorn Place Trust, of which Herbert was a trustee, owns that building and also went into receivership last September.
Receivers of the trust have now appointed a Hawke’s Bay construction company, Gemco, to complete the project instead of selling the development half-finished.