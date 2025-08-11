Concrete water tank falls off truck near Hastings roundabout
Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
The tank being picked up off the road by a crane near the roundabout at the intersection of Pilcher Rd, Lawn Rd, and Te Mata Mangateretere Rd in Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell
A concrete water tank broke into several pieces after falling off the back of a truck and into a property’s fence by a roundabout near Hastings on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Pilcher Rd, Lawn Rd, and Te Mata Mangateretere Rd about 3pm on Monday.
A
police spokesperson said the driver of the truck worked to retrieve the tank themselves.
Police blocked a lane of Pilcher Rd while a crane at the back of the truck’s trailer helped hoist the broken pieces onto the tray.
No one was injured in the incident, and no-one had been charged with an offence, the spokesperson said.