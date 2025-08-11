Advertisement
Concrete water tank falls off truck near Hastings roundabout

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The tank being picked up off the road by a crane near the roundabout at the intersection of Pilcher Rd, Lawn Rd, and Te Mata Mangateretere Rd in Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

A concrete water tank broke into several pieces after falling off the back of a truck and into a property’s fence by a roundabout near Hastings on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Pilcher Rd, Lawn Rd, and Te Mata Mangateretere Rd about 3pm on Monday.

