"No decisions have been made yet. This is a long-term strategic plan, stretching 30 to 100 years into the future, and its aim is help us manage land use activity in the area in a thought-out way rather than a reactive planning approach," he said.

Bostock New Zealand owner John Bostock and Yummy Fruit owner Paul Paynter are opposed to further development on Heretaunga Plains land - an area of resource rich land.

Bostock said he was not against the building of houses but believed there were better areas with unproductive soil for urbanisation.

"We don't want concrete and asphalt covering some of the most fertile land in the world.

"Concrete is a one-way crop, once the buildings are up, you can't go back. That land will be locked up forever.

"The Heretaunga Plains have driven our Hawke's Bay economy for hundreds of years and will continue to do so, if we continue to protect it," he said.

Paynter also believes there is other unproductive land which could be used instead.

"Three percent of New Zealand's land is class 1, and the Heretaunga Plains is Class 1. It is absolutely senseless to be building houses on this fertile Class 1 land.

"The Heretaunga plains have the best soils, climate and infrastructure and they're situated very close to a port, which positions this land as some of the best growing land in the world," he said.

John Bostock, Paul Paynter, Richard Gaddum and Michael Donnelly oppose residential development on the Heretaunga Plains. Photo / Supplied

Former HDC Councillor Michael Donnelly is also against the "urban sprawl over the Plains" that has taken place since he was on council.

"This has got to stop, and we need to preserve what we have left for the future. New Zealand is an over regulated country, but if there was ever an issue that needs a shake up, it's this one."

Local resident and farmer Richard Gaddum who has done a small development on steeper, unproductive land around Havelock North also agrees there are other spaces which could be used for development instead.

Te Awanga, the hills surrounding Havelock North and the hills surrounding the Heretaunga Plains are some of the many areas of unproductive land which he said could be used instead.

"Year upon year, urban sprawl is spreading out onto the Heretaunga Plains like a creeping cancer, because it's the easiest and cheapest option.

The group will address the Hastings District Council on Tuesday this week.