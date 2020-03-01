A high-powered group of Hawke's Bay residents and growers is opposing plans for residential development on the fertile Heretaunga Plains.
As part of the Karamu Master Plan announced on February 18, Hastings District Council announced they would be undertaking a feasibility study to develop more residential and industrial land onthe Heretaunga Plains.
"As Hastings grows and faces future pressure, it is timely to look at the type of community we want to create, particularly on the north-eastern side of Hastings," Hastings District Council group manager of strategy and development Craig Cameron said.
"To help us address the challenges and opportunities ahead we have started to work on a long-term blueprint to guide future land use – called the Karamū Master Plan.
"No decisions have been made yet. This is a long-term strategic plan, stretching 30 to 100 years into the future, and its aim is help us manage land use activity in the area in a thought-out way rather than a reactive planning approach," he said.
Bostock New Zealand owner John Bostock and Yummy Fruit owner Paul Paynter are opposed to further development on Heretaunga Plains land - an area of resource rich land.
Bostock said he was not against the building of houses but believed there were better areas with unproductive soil for urbanisation.
Local resident and farmer Richard Gaddum who has done a small development on steeper, unproductive land around Havelock North also agrees there are other spaces which could be used for development instead.
Te Awanga, the hills surrounding Havelock North and the hills surrounding the Heretaunga Plains are some of the many areas of unproductive land which he said could be used instead.
"Year upon year, urban sprawl is spreading out onto the Heretaunga Plains like a creeping cancer, because it's the easiest and cheapest option.
The group will address the Hastings District Council on Tuesday this week.