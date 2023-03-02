Concerns over proposed speed drops in Tararua District

A speed limit of 30km/h is proposed around Tararua District schools. Photo / Dean Purcell

Speed reductions around schools are being proposed for Tararua roads but some councillors have raised concerns about the reductions being permanent rather than variable.

The draft interim speed management plan was presented to Tararua District Council at a meeting this week with a focus on changes to speed around schools.

Alliance manager Matt Erard said all schools within the district would have speed restrictions by the end of June 2024 and he was seeking formal approval from the council to begin public consultation.

Consultation with schools, including principals and board of trustee representatives, had already been completed with discussions around road safety.

Plans had been drafted and sent to individual schools with time allowed for feedback.

Once the draft was approved, the team would begin consultation with iwi partners and the general public via the council website and social media. There would be letter drops to properties directly impacted by the changes.

The speed management plan was part of the Government’s road safety strategy ‘Road to Zero’ - a vision that sought to prevent deaths or serious injury.

All road controlling authorities were required to develop and consult on a speed management plan and Tararua District Council was responsible for all local roads.

The district has 1187kms of sealed road which supports a large geographical area and 771kms of unsealed roads.

Most of those roads were rural with some having low traffic volumes, or were no exit roads.

Of the total roading network, the draft plan affected less than 18km, with 15km being around schools.

There were 12 schools listed in the report tabled at the meeting.

For three of those schools, the proposed limit of 30km/h would be variable, with the remainder being permanent.

Scott Gilmore asked questions around why some limits were variable and some were permanent. Photo / NZME

Councillor Scott Gilmore asked about this, saying he understood the need to reduce speed during school hours “as that’s where the safety aspects come from”.

“Why could we not make them all variable?”

He expressed concern in endorsing the plan, knowing there would be some discussion about the reduction in speed.

Erard said there would be a reason behind permanent proposals and he would ask the team to alter the draft plan to include information on rationale.

Councillor Peter Johns also voiced his concerns.

“If it’s permanent signage, that means you go down from 50 to 30km/h for 100 or 200 metres. It could be a goldmine for the local constabulary with their radars catching people on a Sunday afternoon when there are no kids around.”

He said it worried him as it didn’t make sense to have a permanent reduction when there were no children.

Councillor Sharon Wards mentioned there were some schools not on the list, such as Huia Range and Dannevirke South school.

Erard said the team would have to work with Waka Kotahi on any schools that fronted onto a state highway, such as Huia Range and Woodville schools.

The Dannevirke District Council considers Huia Range School on State Highway 2 a high priority for speed management. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mayor Tracey Collis said Huia Range school was a high priority and asked for that to be reflected back to Waka Kotahi.

“That is the one school that has had serious accidents around it.”

Erard said the deadline for all schools was the end of June 2024.

Further speed reductions were proposed in areas such as Route 52 around Wimbledon, Weber Road, Hovding Street in Norsewood, Easton Street in Dannevirke and some roads around Mangatainoka.

All but three councillors voted to approve the draft plan. Erard said he would incorporate some of the feedback into the draft plan and it would be tabled for an upcoming meeting.











