New owners of Dannevirke New World, Marty West and Lindy Cooper, are already becoming part of the community. Photo/ Sue Emeny

New owners of Dannevirke New World, Marty West and Lindy Cooper, are already becoming part of the community. Photo/ Sue Emeny

The new owners of Dannevirke New World have only been on the job for just under two weeks but already the store has a different vibe.

Marty West and Lindy Cooper took up their new role on September 11, bringing with them 15 years of experience in the supermarket industry.

Their first store was a Four Square in Dunedin which they ran for 12 years before heading north to take over the Inglewood New World for three years.

Lindy said it was being part of a rural community that prompted her and Marty to lodge an expression of interest in buying Dannevirke New World when it came onto the market.

“We were up against a number of others and were fortunate to get the store.”

She said Inglewood was a wonderful community and that was why they applied for the Dannevirke store.

“We know rural communities. We understand what small communities need.”

Employing local people was also a big part of their philosophy.

“We love to support communities in terms of employment and local people being looked after is a first priority for us.”

Already Marty and Lindy are becoming involved in the community outside of their business.

“It’s been lovely to feel so welcome in the community. We’ve already been invited to a couple of functions. We’ve been to a Lions meeting and to Cactus. It’s been great to meet people who are doing great things in the community.”

Marty and Lindy are very conscious of their own role when it comes to providing help.

“We’re really looking forward to being involved in this community. We’ve already given help to St Vinnies, the Foodbank, Māori Wardens and a sports club.

With some changes in the layout of the store already noticeable, Lindy said there were more changes ahead.

As a team, Marty and Lindy have specific areas of responsibility.

“I am passionate about fresh foods and Marty is passionate about the grocery side so we are a good match.”

As part of Lindy’s passion for fresh foods, she is planning to introduce new deli items.

“We are planning to have some exciting food on offer soon.”

It’s not only changes to the food side of the business that are coming, Lindy said they want the store to have a fresh look.

“We want to have a lighter and brighter, clean store with a lovely flow.”

Since taking over the business she said they have employed seven more staff and still have some specialist roles to fill.

She said as an industry the supermarket business had many career opportunities.

“As a career path, there are wonderful opportunities. Staff can learn trades as well as computing skills. We have had staff who have started out on trolleys and packing bags who have gone on to own their own stores.”

On a local level, Lindy said they wanted Dannevirke people to be able to work in Dannevirke.

“We are also proud to employ young people who can have their first taste of working.”

She said what was most important was the ability of people to do amazing things when they work as a team.

”Staff are what keeps a business going so we make sure we look after our team. They are on the front line. We have always said our job is to make sure everything is done correctly as that makes their job easier.”

But at the end of the day, Lindy said attitude was everything when it came to work.

“Coming to work with a good attitude will beat everything and we hope to create an environment for people to do their best.”