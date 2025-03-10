Ben Elton returning to New Zealand for massive tour after pandemic delay

Elton’s latest show argues that mankind’s stupidity, not AI, is the greatest threat to human life.

His illustrious career includes The Young Ones, Blackadder, and We Will Rock You, among many other notable works.

Multi-award-winning British stand-up comedian Ben Elton has announced he will be bringing his latest show to Napier this May.

Last playing the art deco city in 2021, Elton’s new show Authentic Stupidity focuses on the latest existential threat that has emerged to challenge our very existence, artificial intelligence.

Some people say it is going to render all human life meaningless, but Elton warns that AI is not the greatest threat to human life, it is in fact, mankind’s own stupidity.

According to Elton the verdict is in, and humanity is thick.