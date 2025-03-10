Advertisement
Comedy legend Ben Elton brings AI-themed stand-up show to Napier this April

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

  • Ben Elton will bring his show Authentic Stupidity to Napier in April as part of a national tour.
  • Elton’s latest show argues that mankind’s stupidity, not AI, is the greatest threat to human life.
  • His illustrious career includes The Young Ones, Blackadder, and We Will Rock You, among many other notable works.

Multi-award-winning British stand-up comedian Ben Elton has announced he will be bringing his latest show to Napier this May.

Last playing the art deco city in 2021, Elton’s new show Authentic Stupidity focuses on the latest existential threat that has emerged to challenge our very existence, artificial intelligence.

Some people say it is going to render all human life meaningless, but Elton warns that AI is not the greatest threat to human life, it is in fact, mankind’s own stupidity.

According to Elton the verdict is in, and humanity is thick.

“Homo halfwit, the idiot branch of the ape family,” Elton said.

“We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us, and now we’ve invented artificial intelligence which is actually going to replace us.

“I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI, it’s AS we need to be worrying about.”

Elton’s career spans over four decades and includes seminal television shows like The Young Ones and Blackadder, West End plays and musicals like Popcorn and We Will Rock You, best-selling novels like Stark and Dead Famous, and feature films like Maybe Baby and Three Summers.

Elton will perform at the Napier Municipal Theatre on April 30. Tickets are available now.

He will also perform in Hamilton on April 19, Rotorua on April 22, Tauranga on April 23, Wellington on April 26, Auckland on April 28, Dunedin on May 1, and Christchurch on May 2.

