Chris Ormond from Giant Brewing and Jamie and Nicky Gaddum from Matangi Angus Beef celebrate the success of their Giant Beef Sausages. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's summer - and that means sausages on the barbecue and a glass of beer to wash them down.

What could be better? Well, how about some gourmet sausages that combine beer and beef made right here in Hawke's Bay with some of the best local ingredients.

Giant Beer and Beef sausages is a collaboration between two of Hawke's Bay's small businesses, Giant Brewing and Matangi Angus Beef.

Matangi's client manager Nicky Gaddum says it was their butcher's idea to partner with Giant to make the sausages.

"It's fantastic to be able to turn our beef into something different to delight and surprise," she said.

"Matangi Angus Beef is farmed over two properties in the Tukituki catchment. Robert and Inge Haselsteiner bought it in 2015, and my husband Jamie, who is the farm manager, bought the second property in 2020.

"Robert is an Austrian entrepreneur, who is used to the European philosophy of keeping the best local product for consumption in their regions. Together we decided to do something similar and at Matangi we are producing premium Angus beef which is bred for eating quality.

"Our product is small-batch, seasonal, grass-fed Angus beef which is only for New Zealanders- not for export. Paul Greaney [formerly the Village Butcher] is our Master Butcher."

The online business sells its products all around the country and is in its second season.

"The kitchen at Giant, run by the Good Company Catering, already uses our ground beef for their beef burgers and when our butcher suggested we talk to Chris [Chris Ormond — Giant owner] we thought it was a great opportunity to team up with another business with a small-batch focus.

"We have had lots of positive feedback. You can taste the beer, it has a distinct flavour," Nicky said.

Ormond says that when he got the call from Matangi he thought it was a great idea.

"I chatted to Paul about it and I suggested that instead of using a dark beer, which is traditionally used in sausages, we go with a lighter, hoppier beer. So we went with the very first beer we brewed and sold six or seven years ago, Giant's NZPA.

"The result is a light, juicy and very tasty sausage, with the pale ale contributing a different flavour than your usual beer sausage.

"They have a nice mix of herbs and are light in colour."

The isn't the first time Giant has been creative with its beer. The beers have featured in pies and chilli and Giant has also released a feijoa beer.

The local brewery has "grown organically" from its beginnings in a garage.

"During 2020 another couple came on-board and between us we opened an on-licence premises. You can still come in and fill your bottle of course.

"It's gone really well from day one. We've been tripped up by Covid, August and September were pretty miserable but we are back to normal now and enjoying it."

The sausages are only available for a limited time so be in quick.

Go to matangi.co.nz and to try a Giant brew visit them at Giant Brewing 6 Treachers Lane, Havelock North.