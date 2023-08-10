Liam Smiley, head of faculty creative industries at CHB College, talking to guests about his faculty.

Central Hawke’s Bay College held its annual open evening this month, with more than 180 prospective parents and students spending time visiting classrooms and finding out what education is on offer at the college.

Those present took the opportunity to visit and observe the wide range of faculties and talk to staff and students throughout the evening. Principal Lance Christiansen said the evening was an opportunity to showcase what the college offers in all areas of school life.

“The college has excellent facilities and passionate, experienced and caring staff who know their students’ needs.”

Christiansen said feedback about the evening was very positive, and the college has a proud history of educational, cultural and sporting success.

“Our students do extremely well in a wide range of areas, ahead of national statistics academically, and participation in a wide range of cultural and sporting activities is always high.”