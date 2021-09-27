Colenso students meet their Cactus challenge

Students part way through the longest day challenge are (from left) Tahere, Kingston and Daniel.

Students part way through the longest day challenge are (from left) Tahere, Kingston and Daniel.

Students part way through the longest day challenge are (from left) Tahere, Kingston and Daniel.

The Cactus team assemble on the hill.

by Brenda Vowden

Although the longest day for most of us is still a few months away, for a group of dedicated William Colenso College (WCC) students, last Saturday was by far the longest.

Around 30 students were selected to be part of the Cactus-Te Vaka Māia programme, an eight-week course culminating in a 36km challenge, which started at 7am at Pandora Pond. It involved a "massive team effort" of strength and endurance. The students and a few adults carried weighted heavy poles, tractor tyres, heavy jerrycans around Napier, out to Bay View, back to the Napier hill and on to Ahuriri where they finished by pulling a truck for around 3km to Pandora Pond, says WCC community relations co-ordinator Sue Martin.

A formal dinner was to be held for all participants which completed the Cactus/Te Vaka Māia programme for another year but it was decided the dinner and graduation ceremony would be postponed until New Zealand is in level one.

Cactus/Te Vaka Māia is a programme designed to extend a young person's mind and physical capability, to build motivation, resilience, problem-solving skills and self-esteem, so they are motivated to reach their potential, Sue says.

"It has a focus on teamwork, goal setting, leadership and discipline. It also aims to build relationships between police and the school community. It's original name is Cactus (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit Support) but has been bracketed with Te Vaka Māia (The waka of courage)."

Sue says this programme is an ideal opportunity for former students to provide inspiration and have a positive influence on the current participants.

"There are several staff, police — one being an ex WCC student and CACTUS member — plus other former students."

Students had to apply to be part of the challenge. Successful candidates represent a combination of those needing intensive support, those who would be a solid team member but could do with a bit of a boost and others who show leadership potential.

The programme began on August 2 with a powhiri, followed by 75 minutes of "serious training", continuing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for eight consecutive weeks. Sessions began at 5.30am and took place in the school gym, on the field and around the local area. Training was followed by a hearty breakfast provided by Te Kupenga Hauroa, a Kaupapa Māori-driven health and social services agency.

"Obviously, training was effected by lockdown for three weeks, but each student was given a rigorous home programme to follow," Sue says.

Students received a free pair of training shoes and a personal logo T-shirt for training. Pak'nSave, Unison, Police, Te Kupenga Hauora and the Napier City Council all provide financial support for the programme.

WCC transitions co-ordinator Henry Ballantyne helped oversee the programme, coordinating the students and liaising with police and other agencies.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage with other organisations such as the police and Te Kupenga Hauora on a shared project which has positive outcomes for rangatahi. It is always a thrill to see students encounter a challenge and grow from conquering that challenge."

Henry says the programme is important to WCC because it strengthens student resilience, teaches valuable life skills and also strengthens engagement with Police and Te Kupenga Hauora.

"Students and adults are all on a shared journey. Students get to see adults struggle sometimes and they also get to see how they can push through difficulties. This is through everyone pulling together, so they see a model of how to persevere through adversity."

He says WCC first became involved with the Cactus programme as a result of a collaboration with the Maraenui Police station in 2012. As well as the 30 students enrolled in the programme this year, there are also nine police, six Te Kupenga Hauora staff and a handful of teachers at WCC who contribute in a range of ways.

"The adults either train with the students, help out with providing breakfast or contribute around the edges with washing T-shirts, tea towels and generally just getting stuck in to doing what is required."

Henry says one of the highlights is turning up at 5.15am and seeing students already at school in the gym, shooting hoops, hitting a volleyball or throwing a rugby ball around.

"Their enthusiasm and willingness to take on a challenge is inspiring. Other highlights are working with different organisations, knowing that we are all ultimately working for the benefit of the students."

This year's lockdown has been a major challenge for those involved in the Cactus programme.

"It had a major disruptive effect on the training programme. Students arrived back after lockdown at more or less 'square one'. It has been impressive to see students come back together with a very short time frame to train towards the longest day. Some mornings have been cold and or extremely wet."

He has great respect for students turning up so early for training.

"Honestly, I tend to operate slightly better after 6am, not before, but my motivation was we were all in this together. So early starts were a challenge for me, but it was worth it."

He believes students grow immensely through this experience.

"We see students sign up at the start that don't end up making it all the way through the programme. They will be sore and tired from the longest day. They will see their peers struggling and the adults struggling too. They might be in a position to help others, or may need help from others. Regardless, they are only successful if everybody works together to achieve as a team."

Students will be able to reflect on the satisfaction from being able to go the distance, which they will be able to transfer to other aspects of their lives.

"Their positive interactions with other students and also all of the supportive adults will resonate for some time."

Henry would like to acknowledge the police staff, all of the staff from Te Kupenga Hauora, WCC staff and all others who have been involved in the partnership between WCC and the police.

"It has taken a monumental effort from many contributors to establish, maintain and strengthen this programme. Anyone who has been involved in some way since 2012 has done something really positive for the WCC school community and beyond."