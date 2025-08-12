Advertisement
Cole Dallimore: Meet the Napier teenager running four businesses

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Cole Dallimore, 18, in his office. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Napier entrepreneur Cole Dallimore says school just wasn’t for him.

Dallimore, who recently turned 18, dropped out of school in 2023 and now owns and runs four businesses.

That includes a commercial water blasting company, called HydroGo, and three other companies – covering the likes of roof painting, unblocking drains

