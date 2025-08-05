Cold weather and rain are on the cards for Hawke's Bay this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Don’t break out the jandals just yet Hawke’s Bay – more wet wintry weather is on its way this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said there is “definitely a fair bit of weather” coming, with every region in New Zealand expected to get some rain from Thursday onwards.

But in terms of places to be from Thursday on, Hillyer said Hawke’s Bay is actually one of the better ones.

The Ruahine and Kaweka Ranges will shelter the region from the brunt of a front coming up from the Southern Ocean, sweeping up over the country and directing rain from the northwesterly direction with the wind.

“Hawke’s Bay is not copping the worst of the initial front, but unfortunately it’s quite a bit more exposed to the showers and behind, which do fall over the weekend,” Hillyer said.