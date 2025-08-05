From Friday morning, the remainder of the front will bring scattered rain, clearing later that evening and bringing calm weather, but only momentarily as a southerly comes in on Saturday morning, bringing showers with it.
“That’s really where Hawke’s Bay is going to see more persistent, heavier rain,” Hillyer said.
“Not just that, it will also bring a notably colder air mass.”
Hillyer said while highs for Thursday and Friday in Hastings and Napier will sit around 14C to 16C, the weekend is expected to bring highs of 11C for Hastings, and 13C and 12C for Napier.
The weekend’s minimum temperatures in Hastings will be around 4C to 5C, while Napier will have lows of 3C to 5C.
“These temperatures aren’t strange for winter, but they’re definitely chilly,” she said.
Hillyer expects the rain to hang around into the start of next week for Hawke’s Bay with the southerly, which will turn into a southeasterly.
“The showers just keep flowing in, and there’s just a very gradual easing from around Sunday morning, but the showers will continue,” she said.
