Co-founder of Napier Community Patrol retires after 16 years

Napier Community Patrol co-ordinator Sandy Ibbotson is retiring after 16 years with the organisation. Photo / NZME

Napier's Sandy Ibbotson saw an ad in the paper back in 2006 asking for volunteers to set up and run a community patrol.

She has been at the heart of the Napier Community Patrol ever since, serving alongside her husband Brook, and is set to retire from the voluntary organisation after 16 years.

The police have recognised her for her fantastic work as co-ordinator of the patrol which now boasts well over 200 volunteers.

Napier Community Patrol provides extra eyes and ears around the community and helps prevent crime.

Hawke's Bay Police area prevention manager Inspector Marty James said Ibbotson's drive and passion had seen the patrol flourish.

Sandy, with her husband Brook, receiving a certificate of appreciation from Inspector Marty James. Photo / Supplied

"We acknowledge and thank Sandy for the huge amount of work she has put in to assist Hawke's Bay police and keep our communities safe," he said.

"The community is our eyes and ears and we rely on them to help reduce harm in the place we call home."

Ibbotson is also a co-founder of the organisation.

Napier Community Patrol is organised and run by volunteers and includes six patrol cars and about 240 volunteers.

Ibbotson received a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) in 2017 for her services to the community.