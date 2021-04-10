Club rugby: Tamatea join Nash Cup contenders with win over Havelock North

Jimi Harris on the ball for Tamatea against Havelock North at Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tamatea leapt into second place in their premier grade Nash Cup pool with a surprise 33-12 win over Havelock North at Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings on Saturday.

Centre Dennon Robinson-Bartlett scored two tries for the hosts, who led 28-0 at halftime of their round two match.

The former Bay of Plenty representative is in his second year with the club, who will be eyeing a Maddison Trophy berth having added Magpies hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes and first five Lincoln McClutchie for this season.

Defending Nash Cup champions Taradale remain top of Pool Two after their second straight bonus-point win.

They defeated Central Hawke's Bay 36-10 at Tareha Recreational Reserve, running in five tries to two.

On the other side of the draw, Napier Old Boys Marist and Hastings are both still undefeated after bonus-point wins over Napier Tech Old Boys (35-17) and M.A.C. (33-12) respectively.

Marist also retained the Hawke's Bay Challenge Shield with that win at Tremain Field.

Hastings halfback Connor McLeod looks set to spend plenty of time in the Hawke's Bay Magpies number 9 jersey in 2021 after Folau Fakatava was ruled out of rugby for the rest of the year with an ACL injury.

The 23-year-old certainly looked the part at club level on Saturday, running the Hastings backline and picking up 13 individual points off the tee.

Clive are third in Pool One after a 38-14 win over Napier Pirate in which their first five Tianua Poto scored two tries and kicked four conversions.

In the second tier Town and Country grade, Aotea lead the Country pool with two wins out of two, after beating Central 31-17 at home on Saturday.

From Town Pool One, Napier Old Boys Marist and Bridge Pa are also undefeated after wins over Hastings (31-15) and Pirate (12-5) respectively.

Taradale and Maraenui also got their second wins in Pool Two over M.A.C. 39-29, and Clive 48-14.

Tamatea's Dennon Robinson-Bartlett scores the first of his two tries for Tamatea in their 33-12 win over Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nash Cup results:

Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 14 (Liam Batt, Hugh Taylor tries; Zion Clarke 2 cons)

Clive Rugby and Sports 38 (Tianua Poto 2, Anthony Wilson, Lolagi Visinia, Joe Fuimaono, Nick Biss tries; Poto 4 cons)

M.A.C. 12 (Maika Fehoko, Clinton Vaiusu tries; Vailoa Kereti con)

Hastings Rugby and Sports 33 (Mason Emerson, Miracle Lolofie, Danny Toala, Gideon Kautai tries; Connor McLeod 3 pens, 2 cons)

Tamatea Rugby and Sports 33 (Dennon Robinson-Bartlett 2, Jordan Harmer, Shamara Brooks tries, penalty try; Ash Robinson 3 cons)

Havelock North 12 (Jasper Wylie, Ben Kelt tries; Kelt con)

Taradale Rugby and Sports 36 (Kienan Higgins, Iakopo Mapu, Namatahi Waa, Ben Freschini tries, penalty try; Carlos Kemp 2, Brad Truesdale cons; Kemp pen)

Central 10 (Tom Fogarty, James Logan tries)

Napier Old Boys Marist 35 (Bain Champion, Michael Buckley, Ricky Hayes, Hannon Brighouse, Samuela Korosigasiga tries; Champion 4, Liam Edwards cons)

Napier Technical 17 (Elijah Martin, Ted Walters, Wesley Akeripa tries; Sheridan Rangihuna con)

Town and Country Grade

Town Pool 1: HRS 15 NOBM 31, Pirate 5 Bridge Pa 12, NTOB 11 YMP 17

Town Pool 2: Eskview 3 Havelock North 22, Clive 14 Maraenui 48, M.A.C. 29 Taradale 39

Country Pool: Aotea 31 CHB 17, Porangahau 14 Otane 30, WCUMR bye

Colts Grade Arthur Brown Cup

Aotea 24 Onga-Tiko 7, CHB 17 Pirate 7, Clive 10 HRS 36, NTOB 32 Taradale 17