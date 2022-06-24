Clive celebrate a last-ditch win over rivals Tamatea. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

A last gasp penalty try saw Clive defeat Tamatea 26-24 at Farndon Park on Matariki Friday afternoon in the final round of the Ray White Nash Cup.

The win clinched the seventh seeding and a Maddison Trophy quarter-final for Clive, while consigning a heartbroken Tamatea side to 11th and relegation.

Despite the loss, Tamatea would have finished the Nash Cup in eighth place on 15 competition points had they not been docked five points for fielding an unregistered player last month.

As it stands, Aotea are the other club to sneak into the quarter-finals on 14 points, with a bonus point in their 40-28 loss to sixth-placed Hastings in Dannevirke on Friday enough to carry them over Central and Napier Pirate.

Clive started strongly, with a couple of early penalties to gain field position before the opening try to halfback Bronson Hokianga.

Tamatea built their way into the game with some impressive carries and their seventh minute try made it 7-5.

A lopsided penalty count was an issue all game for the visitors, but they did take the lead in the 19th minute when fullback Mataeus Marsh busted the line to score.

Clive scored after Tamatea were penalised at the breakdown, with hooker Rocky Pohatu crashing over following a close-range lineout maul.

Mataeus Marsh breaks through for Tamatea. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tamatea first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie put his team back in front with a penalty goal when Clive were penalised for being offside.

The final 10 minutes of the first half were one-way traffic for Clive and repeat infringements in the red zone saw Tamatea prop Mason Kean receive a yellow card just before halftime.

Another rolling maul try, this time for openside flanker Witana Sullivan, meant Clive took a 19-13 lead into the break.

His opposite Donovan Godinet had the first say of the second half, getting on the end of a nice line break and offload to score.

But McClutchie missed his third conversion of the day, leaving Clive in front.

He did slot a drop goal in the 66th minute, then another penalty goal to put his team up by five points.

Clive ramped up the pressure at set piece in the red zone and with time up on the clock got their first points of the second half with the final play of the game.

Another lineout maul was rolling towards the tryline before the desperate Tamatea defence collapsed it and referee Jono Bredin signalled a penalty try.

Clive will take on Napier Old Boys Marist in their quarter-final next weekend, with the Green Machine securing the second seeding despite a 32-29 loss to third-placed Taradale at Tareha Rec Reserve on Friday.

Taradale will play sixth-placed Hastings in a repeat of last year's Maddison Trophy final.

Aotea face the formidable task of a game against an undefeated Napier Tech, who will be rested thanks to their round 11 bye.

Havelock North defeated Napier Pirate 50-24 at Tamatea Park to finish fourth and set up a match against MAC, who beat Central 34-31 at Flaxmere Park.