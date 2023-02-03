Clive River name change a part of its ongoing protection, advocates say

Arconnehi Paipper, Kohupatiki Marae representative on the left with Green MP and Maori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere at Kohupatiki Marae near Clive. Both are calling for submissions in favour of restoring the original name 'Te Awa o Mokotūāraro' to Clive River. Photo/ Paul Taylor

Arconnehi Paipper, Kohupatiki Marae representative on the left with Green MP and Maori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere at Kohupatiki Marae near Clive. Both are calling for submissions in favour of restoring the original name 'Te Awa o Mokotūāraro' to Clive River. Photo/ Paul Taylor

It is a relief to Arconnehi Paipper to finally have some recognition of the name that she knew belonged to her awa from the start, but she knows that the battle is not quite won yet.

New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa officially opened submissions to the public on January 18 for feedback on a proposed name change for Clive River, to Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.

“This proposal seeks to restore the mauri and mana of the river by altering the name to one that reflects the cultural, historical and spiritual beliefs of local tangata whenua,” the Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa announcement said.

The new name is a shortened version of Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira, the original Māori name for the river.

“Mokotūāraro was gifted by Ruawharo, a high priest aboard the Takitimu waka when it entered Hawke Bay, and was named after one of his sons,” the Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa announcement said.

“The Board supports the new proposal and notes the efforts of the local marae to improve the health of this ancestral waterway.”

Paipper, Operation pātiki ki Kohupatiki Marae representative, said the current name Clive River, derived from British soldier Robert Clive, who was also known as Clive of India, was given without any consultation.

She said it was encouraging after a long process that the New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa approved of Māori names being restored, and had also acknowledged Clive had never stepped foot in New Zealand in their announcement of the proposal.

“We, culturally, feel that we have been disconnected from our culture because of the state of our awa and we feel that the name has everything to do with it too,” Paipper said.

Mangateretere school students Khalayjaz Apatu (left) and Jahkahrys Apatu (right) help out with caring for the awa. Pictured with (from left) Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, her partner Alofa Aiono, Howard McGuire, Arconnehi Paipper at Kohupatiki Marae. Photo / Paul Taylor

The consultation could come with some pushback from those used to the old name for the river.

Social media commentary on previous articles about the name change has shown there is still plenty of discussion about what a name change might mean.

Paipper encouraged people to submit in support of the name change and said Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green MP and Maori Development spokesperson, and the Green Party had helped out with research during the proposal process and by sharing links to the submission online.

“We’ve been really proud to support this project, we believe in whānau and hapū having a say and they are key to the life of our awa and our moana,” Dr Kerekere said.

Kerekere said they sent out information through all of their networks encouraging people to make submissions for the proposal and showing how it can be done on Friday, January 27.

“This is the last step and we are really, really encouraging people to come out and support this. Let us get this over the line.”

Arconnehi Paipper said and her whānau grew up on Te Awa o Mokotūāraro, her father and uncles were fishermen, and she wanted mokopuna to be able to swim in and be fed by the awa in the future too. Photo / Paul Taylor

Paipper said she formed Operation Pātiki after she returned from overseas in 2008 and saw the poor state of the waterway.

Since then her group has worked with local councils and the community to restore the riparian, which has created a full canopy bringing native birds back.

She said she hoped a name change would be just the beginning of a lot more change for the better in the waterway for the sake of the mokopuna.

“This is the beginning of a restoration of much more. Culturally, physically, mentally and spiritually,” she said.

Anyone can make a submission supporting or objecting to the name change, either online at https://landinformationnz.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3mESZ5vKNjlWfHM , or through email to nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz.

Feedback on the proposal closes on February 23, 2023.