“This is an unintended consequence of weed clearance operations, and we are actively reviewing how operational methods and scheduling can better account for downstream effects.”
The area of the riverbank being worked on was identified after stopbank ground investigations found the riverside slope had been worn away by the river.
“We have stabilised it by building a structure of specific-sized and graded rock to protect against erosion.
“It will be installed by building a thick layer of large rocks, along with approved detailed engineering designs. It acts as a barrier to absorb the energy of the river, preventing it from eroding and undermining the bank.”
The road shoulder will be closed most of the time, with traffic management in place when needed. It is expected that work will be completed by the middle of September.
The council said, as the project was still under way, the final cost was yet to be confirmed.