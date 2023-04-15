Clive man dies after quad bike crash

Police have confirmed Patrick Francis Cushing, 70, of Clive, died about a week after an incident involving a quad bike. Photo / File

A man has died after an incident involving a quad bike near Clive late last month.

Patrick Francis Cushing, 70, of Clive, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident involving a quad bike on private property on 30 March.

A police spokeswoman said he died on April 7.

“Police extend our condolences to his family and friends,” the spokeswoman said.

“His death has been referred to the Coroner.”

Emergency services were called to the creek off School Rd, Clive, about 9.50am, where Cushing was reported to be trapped in the creek.

The police spokesman at the time said reports indicated that he was not trapped under the quad bike, but was unable to get out of the water.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman at the time said emergency services got him out of the creek in about 15 to 20 minutes.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said at the time that one person was transported in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.