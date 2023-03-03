Madison Milley (Centre) walks down Emerson St in Napier with fellow climate change action strikers from Taradale High. Photo / Paul Taylor

A small but passionate group of climate change action protesters marched through the streets of Napier on Friday afternoon, making it clear their message needed to be heard in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

About 30 people attended the march as part of the wider School Strike 4 Climate Change NZ, which saw numerous school groups and members of the public across the country march to local council headquarters to voice their concerns around climate change.

Strikers young and old gathered at the Napier Sound Shell for a hui around 11am, then walked down Emerson St towards the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council building.

Napier march organiser Madison Milley, a Year 13 student at Taradale High, thanked attendees for coming and said now was a more important time than ever to send a clear message.

“Some would say that now is not the right time to be striking for climate given recent events, but I think we’re all here to disagree with that statement,” she said.

“The floods have taught us now more than ever to not accept this as normality.”

Milley told Hawke’s Bay Today she was very proud of those who turned up and said it “meant the world” that people had taken the effort in these challenging times to support the cause at such short notice.

She said some Taradale High students had been put off by mixed messages as to whether they were allowed to leave school for it, “but I think the few that did come were very passionate”.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council interim chief executive Piere Munro thanked those in the crowd for the messages they raised.

“I wanted to say that on behalf of our 320 staff at the regional council, like you, we have been affected through what has happened with Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Thank you for picking up the message, thank you for carrying it here today, and thank you for being the generation that will inherit the legacy of whatever actions are taken as a result.”

HBRC interim CEO Piero Munro addresses climate strike protesters at the council building in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Munro said the council’s top priority from the outset was the wellbeing of its citizens, and that it supported their concerns.

“Regional council supports the message that you’ve voiced and we support the signs in front of us.

“When I read, ‘The climate is changing why aren’t we?’ I totally agree.”

Strikers posed questions about replanting of native trees, soil fertility and stopbank work. Munro replied that many of these efforts were now “up against the bridges” and that the council had a lot more work to do.























