Professional saxophonist and teacher Yevhenia Zinenko will perform Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto.

The local music community is coming together, with Hawke’s Bay Orchestra set to be joined by players from around the region in a Classics for Koha concert in Napier.

The concert will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 6.30pm and entry is by koha or donation.

HBO’s orchestra manager Alice Sip says: “We are thrilled to be able to put on a concert that not only involves our community’s musicians, but that also is accessible to the broader community. It’s a way of getting music into people’s lives, some of whom may not have experienced the joy of classical music before.”

Jose Aparicio will once again conduct the orchestra through a programme of Stravinsky Suites for Small Orchestra, the Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto, and Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony.

Alexander Glazunov was one of the great masters of late Russian romanticism and was fascinated by the saxophone and by jazz. The concerto for alto saxophone is Glazunov’s last work and since its premiere in 1934, has become part of the standard saxophone repertoire.