Classic autumn weather for humid Hawke's Bay to continue

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter forecasts a typically hot and humid autumn week for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Expect the hot, humid weather in Hawke's Bay to continue throughout the week as a classic autumn disturbed westerly flow brings more of the same to the region.

Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Waipukurau all had temperature highs in excess of 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the warm humid northerly flow coming over the country will persist through the week.

A low-pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea is bringing a series of fronts across New Zealand through Wednesday but Rossiter said Hawke's Bay is fairly sheltered so will only experience a few showers from this.

"For Hawke's Bay, it's not too bad compared to the rest of the country," she said.

Any rain will come as a relief to the region's farmers, with Hawke's Bay experiencing below average rainfall for the last four months.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council rural advisory group met on Friday to discuss the dry conditions and impacts on farmers.

Rossiter said a cool front passing through the region midweek will bring some slight relief from the warm, humid air coming down from the tropics.

However this will not cause a drastic change in the weather, with temperatures around Hawke's Bay set to hold in the mid-to-low 20s.

"We don't really see a significant cooler change until maybe next weekend," Rossiter said.

"This is really your typical autumn system with the disturbed westerly flow pattern, so you do get those sort of warmer periods and cooler periods [throughout the season]."

A few showers are also forecast for Friday before things are set to cool off next weekend.