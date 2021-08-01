Classes at Tararua REAP helping people use cell phones

Sandy Ahern's lessons in using digital devices helps people gain more confidence in the technology.

Sandy Ahern's lessons in using digital devices helps people gain more confidence in the technology.

Sandy Ahern is all about showing people how to make better use of their cellphones.

The Dannevirke resident teaches classes in digital devices at Tararua REAP.

Ahern had been managing a medical centre in Napier when she returned to Dannevirke, where her mother lives.

She had been teaching her mother things on the computer, eventually moving on to teach her how to use her smartphone.

"Then I had all her friends wanting help."

The classes, which are two-hourly and run once a week for six weeks, cover more than just basic apps.

One thing Ahern talks about with her students is phone contracts and where they could save money.

"We have elderly people that have been paying their internet providers for years."

She starts off teaching them about Wi-Fi and how to keep an eye on their data usage.

One student was able to save money on their phone plan because they were paying for more data than they needed to.

She also talks to them about the types of phones they buy.

"You've got to understand your needs, your personal needs for a phone.

"So if you buy a cheap phone that phone's probably only got a minimal amount of storage that will only last you 12 months, because your apps are always updating.

"These phones are throwaway so you've got to spend a little bit more."

One of the more important topics that tend to crop up is online scams.

Scams are very prevalent and tend to prey on those who are not tech-savvy.

Ahern said she was trying to teach people that if something sounded too good to be true, it usually was.

She advises her students that if they get a call from someone saying they are from the bank, the IRD, police or any other organisation asking for personal details such as credit card information, account numbers or information they should already have, they should check it out.

"If you're really concerned and they've got you frightened, you can always ring the certified number and check and say did you just call me.

"The only way that someone's going be able to download a piece of software, is if you give them access to do it."

Banks are now more on to it, checking with the customer if there appears to be a suspicious transaction.

They also put out more information and alert their customers of any new scams.

Ahern said banking via a phone app was much more secure, with layers and layers of protection.

She also believed that by teaching her students how to use the banking apps, it helped them see what was going on in their accounts.

She said there was quite a lot for the students to get through.

"But the ones that have been through it are more independent."

Ahern said that pre-Covid, she did classes on Facebook and Messenger.

"I've explained that Facebook is about community alerts and community notices and things like that which is public.

"Messenger is for having video calls to family.

"It's all about these poor people who are home alone, trying to give them a better life."

She said they felt more secure with the knowledge that they were able to connect with the outside world.

"Once they've done this class and they've got the confidence to be able to do it, the world's their oyster."