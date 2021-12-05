Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

City and regional councils revisiting co-management of Napier's stormwater network

5 minutes to read
Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Napier City Council co-manage and share responsibility for parts of the city's stormwater network. Photo / Isobella Comber

Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Napier City Council co-manage and share responsibility for parts of the city's stormwater network. Photo / Isobella Comber

Gianina Schwanecke
By:

Reporter

Napier City Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council have vowed to work more closely together in managing the city's stormwater system following a recent report about last year's floods.

Napier's stormwater assets - comprising of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.