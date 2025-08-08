Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cineverse cinema’s debut week in Hastings draws crowds

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Cineverse Hastings owner Prabhi Dugh. Photo / Jack Riddell

Cineverse Hastings owner Prabhi Dugh. Photo / Jack Riddell

The young new owner of a Hastings cinema says he’s had strong first-week crowds, with a Bollywood showing proving particularly popular.

Cineverse Hastings opened at the former site of Focal Point Cinema on Heretaunga St East on August 1.

Owner Prabhi Dugh said the opening week was way busier than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save