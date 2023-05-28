Chrystal class in Hawke’s Bay double at dogs champs

Clark Chrystal and Jude, survivors of the Cyclone Gabrielle ravaging of Tutira, pictured after their national and South Island sheep dog trials zig zag hunt wins in South Otago. Photo / Kayla McKenzie Photography

Tutira dairy farmer Clark Chrystal has triumphed over the adversity of Cyclone Gabrielle devastation to score the biggest triumph of an already successful sheep dog trialing career by winning a national championships title for the first time.

Chrystal, a former president of the Hawke’s Bay Sheep Dog Trial Centre, won the zig zag hunt run off as the 2023 championships drew to a close at Warepa Collie Club, South Otago, on Friday.

Adding the title to the South Island championship won the previous day, Chrystal and dog Jude, of the Waikoau club, became the only winners of the island and national titles in the four days which saw over 1000 sheep dog runs to decide four South Island and four New Zealand titles.

There was further success for Hawke’s Bay when Te Aute club member and 2017 national long head winner Bob Bruce won the South Island short head and yard title and then finished second in the New Zealand title run-off with kennel star Susan.

The wins took the Hawke’s Bay centre successes in the annual round of island and national championships to four this year, with Wairoa trialist David Scragg having won the North Island zig zag hunt title at Lochinver Station, between Napier and Taupo, earlier this month.

The other national title winners at Warepa were Paul Collins and Sky, of Tahatika, in the long head, Neil Evans and Tess, of Omihi, retaining the short head and yard title they won last year near Taumarunui, and Ethan Smith, from Whanganui but managing near Patearoa in inland Otago, winning the straight hunt with Chub.

Other South Island championship winners were Barry Thompson, of Tai Tapu, with Bolt in the long head, and Craig Johns, of Raetihi, with Clay, in the straight hunt.

It was the ninth time Chrystal had qualified for a New Zealand title runoff, since a South Island placing in 2003, but he had not won a title.

The best had been two second placings with Hendrix, dog Jude’s great-grand-daughter, while Jude’s mum, Nell, was particularly successful at centre level.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit on February 13-14, with just 3-4 local trials gone, it stopped Chrystal in his tracks, most badly damaged in the storm.

The family was isolated on the farm for three weeks, and barely able to get out for another three, but the civil defence response, the helicopter drops, and a working bee with the mate kept the chin up as he headed south with an unusually-small team of just two dogs.

Along with others from the worst-hit areas he was exempt from having to get the qualifying points to enter the championships.

It was a true case of saving the best till last, run No 269 of just over 20 to leapfrog those already on the leaderboard to claim the titles in the last 24 hours.

“It tastes pretty sweet finally getting it, especially with one you’ve bred and raised,” said Chrystal who had one of his longest days at a championships on Friday.

The zig zag run-off started at 9am and was over before noon, but the results were not announced till the short head and yard runoff involving Bruce finished almost in the dark, as Chrystal waited to hit the road for a “25 hours” trip home to Hawke’s Bay.

As for Jude, aged about five and with one litter to her name so far, it was back to the kennel, with little to mark her success, other than the photos “on Facebook.”

“But she doesn’t go on Facebook,” said Chrystal. “So she won’t have seen it.”

Results from the 2023 South Island and New Zealand sheep dog trial championships held at Warepa Collie Club, South Otago, on May 22-26

