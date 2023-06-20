Chris Finlayson to lead Cyclone Gabrielle negotiating team

Former attorney general and cabinet minister Chris Finlayson will lead the negotiating team for discussions with the Government on the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery package. Photo NZME

Hawke’s Bay’s five councils have appointed former Attorney-General and Cabinet Minister Chris Finlayson to lead their negotiating team for discussions with the Government on the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery package.

Finlayson, KC, will be the lead negotiator working closely with the chief executives of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Wairoa District Council, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, and with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused enormous damage in Hawke’s Bay, as well as Gisborne and the East Coast, and in parts of Auckland. While the infrastructure needs remain enormous and costly, much of the immediate need relates to domestic properties where families and individuals are looking for certainty and decisions on the way forward in terms of land categorisation.

The goal is to achieve an agreement that enables whānau and communities to stand back up on their feet, determines the key features of a voluntary buy-out scheme proposed for Category 3 properties, and contributes to the rebuilding and extending of infrastructure so it is fit for purpose. A key part of the negotiations will be the relative share of the costs of the recovery package.

Negotiations are expected to begin in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is holding a Facebook Live event from 7pm Thursday to hear from the Silt Taskforce about the funding process and how to make an application.

The Sediment and Silt Recovery Fund for Commercial Entities opened at the beginning of the month and applications must be in by June 30.

There will also be drop-in clinics for farmers and growers to get help with making their applications. These will be held at:

Central Hawke’s Bay

Monday, June 26, 10am-1pm, Waipawa Library, 64 High St, Waipawa

Wairoa

Friday, June 23, 10am-1pm, Wairoa Recovery Office, Airport Rd, Wairoa

Applications can be made on the regional council’s website. The application form, FAQs and an info sheet are on the website with more detailed information.

Rural Recovery meetings are also under way, and include discussion on land use recovery planning, revegetation planning, planning for recovery, farm, feed and financial planning.

Recovery experiences, tips and tricks will also be covered.

Meetings will be held at:

Tutira

Wednesday, June 21, 11am-3pm, Waikare & Districts Sports Club, 12 Waikare Rd, Putorino.

Patoka

Monday, June 26, 11am-3pm, Patoka War Memorial Hall, 1 Hendley Rd, Patoka.

Ashley Clinton

Tuesday, June 27, 11am-3pm, Makaretu Hall, 358 Makaretu Rd.

Lunch will be provided. To register or for further information, contact doug.bailey@mpi.govt.nz.



