From there, she was introduced to the world of superyachts and was soon aboard some of the most magnificent vessels ever designed.

“[The boats are bought for] $45 million each ... madness, really,” she said.

“I was introduced to some incredible people, started making a name for myself and had an opportunity presented to me to further my work in this realm.”

She now works for billionaires as part of a private health staff and follows her clients around the world, ensuring they are “functioning at their most optimal state”.

Horne said she had to ensure her clients’ nervous systems were aligned, and treated their back problems.

She also practices as a “biohacker”, whereby she has access to millions of dollars of the latest health technology, using devices aimed at amplifying tissue healing and recovery, decelerating the ageing process and maintaining optimal function.

“[For a billionaire] there is no limit of access to the latest and greatest health technology,” she said.

“Cryotherapy and hyperbaric chambers, pulse electromagnetic frequency, PureFlow and Tecar machines, prescription skincare made specifically for you, IV infusions, peptide and stem cell treatment – the list goes on.

“One of the latest longevity trends is using peptide and exome therapy, which I’ve witnessed incredible results for reverse ageing and tissue healing cosmetically and internally.”

She shares some of the longevity secrets of billionaires on her Instagram and website, where there is a free workbook anyone can access.

However, some of the health procedures she has heard the ultra-wealthy use can only be described as excessive, wasteful and odd.

“A friend of mine used to work for a particular royal family where the prince would bathe in liquid gold and wash it all down the sink.

“Then he would request an elephant be delivered to the residence in two days, for God knows what.”

Horne calls working for the wealthy elite fast-paced and unpredictable. She said it required a lot of flexibility and had been known to be testing on relationships.

“It is also hugely rewarding, especially if you love money, networking, travel and the finer things in life.

“I know this isn’t the case for all people in such a role, but I can honestly say I’ve always been treated politely and respectfully – I’m very well looked after.”

