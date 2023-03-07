A large crowd attended the event.

Bush Stadium Park was transformed into a free carnival event for families on Sunday, March 5 to celebrate the annual Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki/Children’s Day event.

This is the event’s 15th year running, so they went big. Jess McNicol, event and activities co-ordinator of the organising committee, believes that around 1200 people were hosted and entertained over the course of the day.

The barrel train proved popular.

Once again, the miniature hot-rods were a popular activity, and the bungy tramp, merry-go-round and barrel train had constant queues. Another highlight was the firefighting agility course, run by the Pahiatua Volunteer Fire Brigade. Children and adults all participated in some fun competitions.

The free sausage sizzle run by the Pahiatua Lions Club, flavoured milk cartons donated by Fonterra, bags of popcorn cooked by Tararua College students and icecreams provided by Mrs. Kool were extra treats for children and their families.

There was a massive lineup of stage entertainment which included Alan Dingley as the MC and clown, the Heidi and Sean show with acrobatics, juggling and fire dancing, the Pahiatua Dance club, a pirate and fairy show, singer Molly Pawson, and finished up with The Passengers Band.

The merry-go-round at the Children's Day event.

“There is no way that we could make this day happen without the dedicated committee who work hard behind the scenes for most of the year, fundraising and planning so we can make everything free,” said Jason Griggs, committee member. “It’s always really exciting for us to see so many people arrive and enjoy having fun with their kids.”